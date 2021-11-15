(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Terming Measles, Rubella (MR) fatal diseases, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum, urged upon all stakeholders to play their role for its success.

"I appeal religious scholars, civil society, media and all other stakeholders to step forward to make MR drive a success," he said after opening two weeks campaign here at Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) here on Monday.

He urged upon parents to get their kids from nine months to 15 years vaccinated against MR, adding that 10 million children will be immunized during the drive.

As many as 981 union councils, 46 tehsils in 11 districts of the region, he informed and added that monitoring would be ensured for achieving 100 targets.

The secretary stated that 45,354 staffers consisting of 10,735 teams would vaccinate 1.2 million kids daily.

He directed officials to ensure immunization in DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan and especially tribal and kacha areas with security cover from police.

DG Health South Punjab Dr Khalil, CEO DHA, Dr Shoaib Gurmani, MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad and others were present.