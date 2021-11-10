Secretary attaches great importance with better service delivery in hospitals

Newly deputed secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum on Wednesday said that Improved service delivery in all the hospitals of South Punjab was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this connection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Newly deputed secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum on Wednesday said that Improved service delivery in all the hospitals of South Punjab was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this connection.

He said"The health sector is of utmost importance in terms of serving the suffering humanity and providing themwith treatment facilities." He said this while addressing an introductory meeting of the officers after assuming charge of his post at Health Secretariat here.

He further said that quality and timely provision of quality public health services should be ensured to the people of South Punjab and all available resources should be utilized in this regard.

He said that the purpose of setting up of South Punjab Secretariat was to find immediate solution to the problems faced by the people.

All officers should immediately deal with cases received by the Health Secretariat.

" I will not tolerate unnecessary delays and delays." The secretary said that all the officers should make full use of their abilities and energies and no effort should be spared in providing efficient medical facilities to the people.

Mr Tabassum directed the officers to devise an integrated system to monitor the performance of all the hospitals in South Punjab and make it more efficient so that the service delivery could be further improved.

He added that the Corona vaccination campaign, RED and anti-dengue measures should be intensified.

In addition, for the success of the measles and rubella vaccination campaign, which will begin from November 15, all stakeholders, including scholars, civil society, parents and the media, must be involved, he maintained.