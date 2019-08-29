Secretary Auqaf chairs meeting on Muharram security; Ulema urged to promote harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Department of Auqaf Farukh Saer Thursday convened a high level meeting of Ulemas, district administration and police department here to review security arrangements for the holy month of Muharram ul Harram.

A press release issued here after the meeting said that Deputy Secretary Information Department, High police officers from Peshawar, DI Khan, Kohat, Hazara and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ulema of both Shia and Sunni sects participated in the meeting.

The Ulemas gave their suggestions for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram. The Secretary Auqaf directed the departments' concerned to take measures in light of the suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion he urged Ulemas of all sects to play their imperative role in creating interfaith harmony especially during the holy month of Muharram. He also appealed the people to support the government efforts in creating sectarian harmony.