Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair asks officers to improve performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair has directed officers to improve performance otherwise lethargic employees would face stern action while those showing good performance would be conferred with cash prizes and commendation certificates.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Auqaf Department properties and their rent. Beside, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Usman and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Secretary directed the concerned officers to make a new estimation of the income of the Auqaf Department properties and fixed it on the basis of the market rate to increase the income of the department.

He said that the performance of some officers in matters relating to recoveries is dissatisfactory and directed them to improve their performance to carry out their duties with honesty.

He further said that the department is introducing the process of award and punishment to initiate action against poor performing employees.