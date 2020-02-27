UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair Asks Officers To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair asks officers to improve performance

Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair has directed officers to improve performance otherwise lethargic employees would face stern action while those showing good performance would be conferred with cash prizes and commendation certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Auqaf Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Sair has directed officers to improve performance otherwise lethargic employees would face stern action while those showing good performance would be conferred with cash prizes and commendation certificates.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Auqaf Department properties and their rent. Beside, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Usman and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Secretary directed the concerned officers to make a new estimation of the income of the Auqaf Department properties and fixed it on the basis of the market rate to increase the income of the department.

He said that the performance of some officers in matters relating to recoveries is dissatisfactory and directed them to improve their performance to carry out their duties with honesty.

He further said that the department is introducing the process of award and punishment to initiate action against poor performing employees.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Rent Market

Recent Stories

OIC Adopts a Contemporary Declaration on Human Rig ..

2 seconds ago

Children of retired govt officials are entitled to ..

2 minutes ago

Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) to attend ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) : 2-day ..

3 minutes ago

2 dead after trains hits car in South Australia

3 minutes ago

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in Capital during ne ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.