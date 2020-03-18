Secretary Auqaf for convincing people to offer prayers at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farrukh Saer Wednesday presided over a meeting of Khateebs, Ulemas and District and Tehsil clerics and urged them to convince masses affected with flu to offer prayers at homes.

He appealed the Ulema and Khateebs to sensitize general public about precautionary measures to prevent corona virus and hold special prayers at home.

The Ulemas and Khateebs assured to cooperate with the government and offered to present religious seminary as quarantine centre for affected people.