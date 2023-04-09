Secretary Auqaf Punjab, DC inspect free flour distribution

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Sunday visited free flour distribution centers established at Dring Stadium and Model Bazaar Bahawalpur.

Secretary Auqaf Dr. Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the process of flour distribution should be made easier so that eligible persons do not face any problems.

He said that flour bags should be provided to senior citizens on a priority basis.

He also asked the people about the arrangements related to flour distribution.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that provincial ministers and secretaries are playing an active role in monitoring the distribution of free flour under the Ramadan relief package. He said that separate counters have also been set up for women, men, the elderly, and special persons at the free flour distribution centers.