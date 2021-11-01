UrduPoint.com

Secretary Auqaf Reviews RED Vaccination Campaign

A review meeting of 'Reach Every Door' (RED) vaccination campaign was held here on Monday with Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Nabeel Javeed in the chair

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha briefed the Secretary about RED campaign.

For achieving the target in schools, the number of teams have been increased from 166 to 300, the DC said adding that action would be taken against those who would fail to achieve the targets.

The district health officer including DDHOs also briefed the meeting about their zones. The meeting was informed that every lady health worker would vaccinate 50 people.

The meeting was informed that 8.6 million population would be vaccinated till 12th of November; 75 per cent people had been administered the first dose and 23 per cent people the second dose.

