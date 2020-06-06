UrduPoint.com
Secretary Auqaf Visits Quarantine Center Set Up At Fatima Jinnah Women University

Secretary Auqaf, Irshad Ahmed visited the quarantine center set up at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and inquired about the facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Auqaf, Irshad Ahmed visited the quarantine center set up at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and inquired about the facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Anwar Ul Haq briefed the Secretary about the facilities being provided to the corona patients and said that all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality.

The Secretary appreciated the role of doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of coronavirus patients. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties. He also visited different markets of the city and directed the people to adopt precautionary measures and to maintain social distancing.

