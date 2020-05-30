UrduPoint.com
Secretary Auqaf Visits Quarantine Centres To Inspect Anti-COVID-19 Facilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

Secretary Auqaf, Irshad Ahmed visited the Corona Management Control room centers set up at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Rawalpindi Sports Complex and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Auqaf, Irshad Ahmed visited the Corona Management Control room centers set up at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Rawalpindi sports Complex and inquired about facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Anwar Ul Haq briefed the Secretary about the facilities being provided to the Corona patients and said that all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

The Secretary appreciated the role of sanitary workers, security personnel, doctors and para medical staff for the treatment of C virus patients and their security, adding special arrangements have also been made for the medical teams and related staff at the centers.

