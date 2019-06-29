Secretary Aviation directs to provide maximum facilities to passengers at airports

Secretary Aviation/Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Shahrukh Nusrat on Saturday directed the authorities to provide maximum facilities, convenience and comforts to all incoming and outgoing passengers at airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary Aviation/Director General (DG) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Shahrukh Nusrat on Saturday directed the authorities to provide maximum facilities, convenience and comforts to all incoming and outgoing passengers at airports.

He issued these directives to airport managers in his surprise visit of Islamabad International Airport, the spokesman of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement here.

Secretary Aviation directed to make an all-out effort to facilitate passengers, ensuring that they did not face any difficulty.

He also directed to make passengers' luggage checking process easier. Besides he directed them to be in constant touch with all the agencies performing duties at the airports.

He also asked the Airport Managers to take all necessary steps to plant trees at the airports under Green and Clean Pakistan Programme during upcoming monsoon season.

Syed Aamir Mehboob Deputy DG (APS) and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.