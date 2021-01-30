UrduPoint.com
Secretary Blinken’s Call With Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:12 AM

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The Secretary reinforced U.S. concern about the Pakistani Supreme Court ruling and potential release of these prisoners. In addition, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of continued U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process, support for regional stability, and the potential to expand our trade and commercial ties.

