Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education suspends public dealing

(@FahadShabbir)

The Acting Secretary, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Ahmed Khan Chutto Friday ordered suspending its public dealing and the office shall remain closed till further orders, due to the increase in the cases of corona virus in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Acting Secretary, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Ahmed Khan Chutto Friday ordered suspending its public dealing and the office shall remain closed till further orders, due to the increase in the cases of corona virus in Larkana Region.

He also advised all the officers/ officials not to leave the headquarters without permission of the competent authority and will keep their mobiles on for round-the-clock.