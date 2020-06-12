UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Suspends Public Dealing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:43 PM

Secretary Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education suspends public dealing

The Acting Secretary, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Ahmed Khan Chutto Friday ordered suspending its public dealing and the office shall remain closed till further orders, due to the increase in the cases of corona virus in Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Acting Secretary, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Ahmed Khan Chutto Friday ordered suspending its public dealing and the office shall remain closed till further orders, due to the increase in the cases of corona virus in Larkana Region.

He also advised all the officers/ officials not to leave the headquarters without permission of the competent authority and will keep their mobiles on for round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Larkana BISE All

Recent Stories

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in west Kabul, ..

31 minutes ago

Rs. 4975 million allocated for SUPARCO in PSDP 202 ..

3 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 2,683.314 m for Maritime Affairs ..

3 minutes ago

Old enmity claims three lives in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.