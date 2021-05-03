Secretary C& W reviews reconstruction work of Hindu Samadhi at Teri

A high-level delegation led by Secretary Communications and Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Ijaz Ansari on Monday paid a paid a detailed visit to Hindu Samadhi at village Teri to review reconstruction work on the order of Supreme Court

The Hindu Samadhi and temple was vandalized by angry mob led by local cleric in December last year following which the ptovincial government took immediate action to arrest all culprits involved in the attack. The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government decided to reconstruct the temple destroyed in the attack.

The others members of the delegation were Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Jabbar Shah, DIG Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali, Deputy Commissioner Karak , Tariq Habib and representative of Hindu Community MPA Rohit Kumar.

The delegation reviewed the ongoing reconstruction work at Samadhi site and inspected both quality and speed a of work.

Representative of Hindu community, Rohit expressed complete satisfaction over the reconstruction work and thanked the local community , administration and police for providing full protection to Hindu community.

The Secretary Communications and Works said that construction work would be completed in stipulated time period.