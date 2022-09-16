Secretary chairs DERC meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/ In-charge anti-dengue measures Saqib Manan Friday chaired a District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting and took briefing on anti-dengue measures in the district.

The secretary said that measures to eradicate larvae should continue. He visited the Lyallpur Park and released larvae eating Tilapia fish in the water pond.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, Deputy Director Fisheries Shahid Maqbool and other officers of various departments were present.

The secretary archives termed the move to release larvae eating fish in the ponds as beneficial. He appealed the citizens to keep their homes, markets and their surroundings clean.

He directed the DC and all concerned departments to perform their duties efficiently and no negligence would be tolerated regarding the implementation of plan evolved for checking dengue larva.