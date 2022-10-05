UrduPoint.com

Secretary Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Secretary chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab/ In-charge anti-dengue measures Ayesha Hameed Wednesday chaired a District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting and took briefing on anti-dengue measures in the district.

The secretary expressed satisfaction on comprehensive counter measures against dengue, saying that the practice should be continued as the month of October was very crucial regarding breeding of dengue larvae.

She also stressed the need for close liaison among all departments to eradicate dengue larvae and said that in this connection a comprehensive plan should be evolved. Performance of each department would be monitored strictly, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director General PHA Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Umar Maqbool and District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain and other officers of various departments were present.

Briefing the participants, the DC said that 4,577 hotspots were being checked by 867 teams while surveillance activities were also expanded up to the union council level. He said that dengue larvae was eradicated from 4,380 place during this year. He said that 109 cases were registered over violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last five days.

