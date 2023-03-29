Secretary chairs meeting on free flour distribution in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assigned the responsibility of supervision of free flour distribution to the Secretary Industries.

In this regard an online meeting was chaired by the Secretary Industries here on Wednesday that was attended by the Commissioner D I Khan Division, Nisar Ahmad, Commissioner Peshawar, Director Industries and Commerce, deputy commissioners, district food controllers through video link.

At the meeting, various aspects and methods of flour availability and distribution were discussed.

Secretary Industries was apprised about the distribution of free flour so far made in the province. The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the distribution of free flour to the deserving people.

He said strict supervision of the process of flour distribution should be conducted so that no deserving person remains deprive of the facility. The meeting also agreed upon taking solid steps for provision of other daily use items in the markets at prescribed rates.