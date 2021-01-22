Secretary chairs meeting to review progress of development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed Friday presided over a meeting to review the half-year progress of Annual Development Programme here.

Representatives of various departments, presented their performance through the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP) Portal.

Communication and Works Department gave a progress report on the development projects of Health, education and other departments.

The meeting also reviewed the pace of development of Dera Ghazi Khan Development Package started on the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab directed concerned officers to ensure timely completion of the projects and make periodic field visits to maintain a high quality of work.