Secretary Challans 13 Vehicles, Imposes Fines In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 13 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules. Authorities said Wednesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

The DRTA impounded two vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 11,500 to other 13 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.

