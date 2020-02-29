Secretary Challans 15 vehicles, imposes fines in Sargodha

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 15 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Saturday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded three vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 12,500 to other 15 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.