Secretary Challans 16 Vehicles, Imposes Fines

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:17 PM

Secretary Challans 16 vehicles, imposes fines

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Saturday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sahiwal- Jhang road in district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has Challaned 16 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed collective fine them Rs 10,500 on the spot over violating traffic rules.

More Stories From Pakistan

