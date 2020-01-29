UrduPoint.com
Secretary Challans 16 Vehicles, Imposes Fines In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 03:01 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules. Authorities said Saturday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sahiwal- Jhang and Khushab- Mianwali roads in district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has Challan 16 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed collective fine them Rs 12,500 on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans in the court

