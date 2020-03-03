Secretary Challans 16 vehicles, imposes fines in Sargodha

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules. Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 14,500 to other 16 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.