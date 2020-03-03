UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Challans 16 Vehicles, Imposes Fines In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:29 PM

Secretary Challans 16 vehicles, imposes fines in Sargodha

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules. Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 14,500 to other 16 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Sargodha

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

10 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

12 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

12 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

10 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

10 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.