Secretary Challans 17 Vehicles, Imposes Fines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 17 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 17 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Thursday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 16,500 to other 17vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.

