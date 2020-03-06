UrduPoint.com
Secretary Challans 22 Vehicles, Imposes Fines In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 22 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Friday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sargodha-Mianwali road and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded six vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs15,500 to other 22 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.

