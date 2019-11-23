Secretary challans 27 vehicles, imposes fines in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 27 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Saturday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at different routes in the district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded two vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs18, 5, 00 to other 27 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans in the court.

The Secretary DRTA has also impounded 11 vehicles at police stations over incomplete documents and overcharging.