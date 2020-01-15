UrduPoint.com
Secretary Challans 38 Vehicles, Imposes Fines

Wed 15th January 2020

Secretary Challans 38 vehicles, imposes fines

Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 38 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 38 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Wednesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Khushab and Bhalwal roads in district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has Challaned 38 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed collective fine of Rs 15,550 on the spot over violating traffic rules.

