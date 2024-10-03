Open Menu

Secretary Checks Public And Goods Vehicles On Different Routs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Secretary checks public and goods vehicles on different routs

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) On the directions of deputy commissioner, Secretary, Transport Authority (TA), Hina Rehman on Thursday checked rout permits, fitness certificates of public and goods vehicles and other initiatives under “Smog Control Program” on different routes of the city.

Talking to media persons, she said 135 vehicles had been inspected during the drive which started from October 1st, adding the authority had impounded 32 vehicles over various violations.

The authority also imposed fine of Rs 92,000 on vehicles for the violations, she added.

She pointed out that on the directions of Punjab government, the benefit of reducing petroleum prices would be transferred to the people.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Vehicles October Media From

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

1 hour ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

6 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

15 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

15 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

15 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

15 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

15 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan