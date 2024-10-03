Secretary checks public and goods vehicles on different routs

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) On the directions of deputy commissioner, Secretary, Transport Authority (TA), Hina Rehman on Thursday checked rout permits, fitness certificates of public and goods vehicles and other initiatives under “Smog Control Program” on different routes of the city.

Talking to media persons, she said 135 vehicles had been inspected during the drive which started from October 1st, adding the authority had impounded 32 vehicles over various violations.

The authority also imposed fine of Rs 92,000 on vehicles for the violations, she added.

She pointed out that on the directions of Punjab government, the benefit of reducing petroleum prices would be transferred to the people.