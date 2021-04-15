Secretary checks quality of commodities at Ramazan bazaar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-:On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Secretary Minerals Amir Ijaz Akbar Thursday paid a surprise visit to Sasta Ramazan Bazaars, established by the district administration in Sialkot, Daska and Sambarial tehsils.

He checked the quality, quantity and prices of food items in special bazaars and also asked the buyers about arrangements made for them.

The secretary also inspected the Emergency and OPD wards at the THQ Hospital Daska and reviewed the availability of medical facilities and medicines there.

Later, he also visited the Land Record Centre in Sambarial and listened to problems of visitors.

AC Sambarial Salman Akbar and AC Daska Bilal bin Abdul Hafeez briefed the secretary about the Ramazan bazaars, hospitals and Land Record Centre working.

