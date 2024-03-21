Open Menu

Secretary Climate Change Visits Swat Mini Zoo

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:58 PM

Secretary Climate Change visits Swat mini zoo

Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Thursday undertook a thorough inspection of ongoing developmental initiatives and issued crucial directives to elevate operational standards

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Thursday undertook a thorough inspection of ongoing developmental initiatives and issued crucial directives to elevate operational standards.

He directed to include the augmentation of greenery within the zoo premises, with a focus on planting diverse flora and expediting efforts to promptly commence zoo operations.

During his visit, he emphasized the need to introduce an array of plants, climbers, creepers, and fruit-bearing flora within the birds' aviary and Parrot House, underscoring the significance of enriched habitats for the zoo's diverse inhabitants.

Furthermore, he urged for expedited efforts to ensure the swift operationalization of the zoo, signaling a resolute commitment to expediting the facility's launch.

In a pivotal development, the secretary was also briefed on outstanding liabilities owed to contractors, a critical factor in the zoo's operational readiness. Demonstrating unwavering support, he pledged as well to secure the necessary funds to clear these liabilities, underscoring his dedication to promptly commencing zoo operations and ensuring the successful realization of this vital community asset.

