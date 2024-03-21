Secretary Climate Change Visits Swat Mini Zoo
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Thursday undertook a thorough inspection of ongoing developmental initiatives and issued crucial directives to elevate operational standards
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Climate Change, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Thursday undertook a thorough inspection of ongoing developmental initiatives and issued crucial directives to elevate operational standards.
He directed to include the augmentation of greenery within the zoo premises, with a focus on planting diverse flora and expediting efforts to promptly commence zoo operations.
During his visit, he emphasized the need to introduce an array of plants, climbers, creepers, and fruit-bearing flora within the birds' aviary and Parrot House, underscoring the significance of enriched habitats for the zoo's diverse inhabitants.
Furthermore, he urged for expedited efforts to ensure the swift operationalization of the zoo, signaling a resolute commitment to expediting the facility's launch.
In a pivotal development, the secretary was also briefed on outstanding liabilities owed to contractors, a critical factor in the zoo's operational readiness. Demonstrating unwavering support, he pledged as well to secure the necessary funds to clear these liabilities, underscoring his dedication to promptly commencing zoo operations and ensuring the successful realization of this vital community asset.
APP/hsj/378
Recent Stories
Apple 'aunties' greeted with cheers at Shanghai store opening
Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholar ..
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana
WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national development
Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police officials
Doctors' strike hits Kenyan government-run hospitals
Dodgers fire Ohtani's long-time interpreter after theft allegation
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk
Bank of England freezes interest rate at 16-year high
Methane experts urge cuts to meet climate targets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Ombudsman facilitates disbursement of pending grants, educational scholarships1 minute ago
-
FM, DG IAEA discuss nuclear energy related matters1 minute ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover marijuana1 minute ago
-
WAPDA Chairman affirms crucial role in national development21 minutes ago
-
Newly posted SSP Larkana holds meeting with police officials21 minutes ago
-
Courts in Attock sentence drug peddlers to 9 Years' imprisonment47 minutes ago
-
Mystery surrounds discovery of unidentified body near Bahawal Chowk47 minutes ago
-
Distinguished AJK Police officer to receive prestigious civil award49 minutes ago
-
PM, Interior Minister discuss matters related to security, PCB48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to draft policy for utilizing Thar's Coal for gasification49 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan day rally taken out in Kamber-Shahdadkot49 minutes ago