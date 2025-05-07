Secretary College Education department visits Field Offices and Examination Centres in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Secretary College education Department, Sindh, Shahab Qamar Ansari conducted a visit on Wednesday to various field offices and examination centres across Karachi to review administrative functions and ensure smooth examination proceedings.

Shahab Qamar Ansari began his visit at the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, where he was received by Director General Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed-u-Rab Siddiqui and Regional Director Colleges Karachi Prof. F.M. Lakho.

The officers briefed him on the ongoing academic and administrative activities of the department.

The Secretary College Education department visited examination centres at Government College for Women, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, and D.

J. Government Science College, Karachi, following the meeting.

He inspected various examination halls and observed the examination process and available facilities.

During the visit, Shahab Qamar Ansari emphasized the importance of providing a conducive environment for students during examinations. He directed the principals of the respective institutions to ensure all necessary facilities are made available to the students without any delay or compromise.

The visit reflects the department’s commitment to maintaining transparency and quality in the academic examination process.