- Home
- Pakistan
- Secretary College Education department visits Field Offices and Examination Centres in Karachi
Secretary College Education Department Visits Field Offices And Examination Centres In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Secretary College education Department, Sindh, Shahab Qamar Ansari conducted a visit on Wednesday to various field offices and examination centres across Karachi to review administrative functions and ensure smooth examination proceedings.
Shahab Qamar Ansari began his visit at the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, where he was received by Director General Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed-u-Rab Siddiqui and Regional Director Colleges Karachi Prof. F.M. Lakho.
The officers briefed him on the ongoing academic and administrative activities of the department.
The Secretary College Education department visited examination centres at Government College for Women, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, and D.
J. Government Science College, Karachi, following the meeting.
He inspected various examination halls and observed the examination process and available facilities.
During the visit, Shahab Qamar Ansari emphasized the importance of providing a conducive environment for students during examinations. He directed the principals of the respective institutions to ensure all necessary facilities are made available to the students without any delay or compromise.
The visit reflects the department’s commitment to maintaining transparency and quality in the academic examination process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sunni Ulema Council vows strong response to Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
SC allows trial of civilians in military courts6 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression poses threat to regional, global peace: Ramesh Arora6 minutes ago
-
174 students from 17 Universities join ICCBS Thesis Support Program6 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with armed forces after Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Modi should not miscalculate Pakistan's resolve: PIMA6 minutes ago
-
Three suspects held in injured condition after shootout with Rawat Police6 minutes ago
-
Secretary College Education department visits Field Offices and Examination Centres in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Strong protests held across all KMU campuses against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army proves our defense as impenetrable by downing multiple Indian jets6 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured, nabbed after cross-firing16 minutes ago
-
26 Pakistanis martyred in Indian Attack: Mohsin Naqvi vows response16 minutes ago