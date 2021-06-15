UrduPoint.com
Secretary Communication Reviews Roads' Work

Tue 15th June 2021

Secretary Communication reviews roads' work

South Punjab Communication Secretary Usman Ali Khan Tuesday reviewed development work on roads initiated under Rural Accessibility Program (RAP) Phase-II here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Communication Secretary Usman Ali Khan Tuesday reviewed development work on roads initiated under Rural Accessibility Program (RAP) Phase-II here.

The program is carried out with Rs 476.8 millions for construction of six roads each with length of 20.35 km at different places of the district.

Superintendent Engineer Highways Iqbal Yawar Wahla and Executive Engineer Muhammad Kamran were accompanying the Secretary on the occasion.

Talking to Journalists, Usman Ali said they were evaluating construction material through regional testing laboratory and third party consultants on regular basis.

He assured of making no compromise on quality and standard of entire project.

He said construction of new roads would pave the way to people send goods from rural places to urban markets effectively, besides common types of transportation facilities.

The roads which he reviewed included Nanik Pur to Ranghay Walla, Watoo Wall Jhal to Chowkian, Bairon Pul to Bati Chowk and Chuk no. 15-8/BR to 19-8/BR.

More Stories From Pakistan

