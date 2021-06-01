UrduPoint.com
Secretary Communications Reviews Roads' Development Work Under RAP

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Communications for South Punjab Usman Ali Khan reviewed development work on roads initiated under Rural Accessibility Program (RAP) Phase-II here on Tuesday.

The project was initiated with the allocation of Rs. 476.8 millions for construction of six roads each upto 20.35 km long at different places of the district.

Superintendent Engineer Highways Iqbal Yawar Wahla and Executive Engineer Muhammad Kamran were accompanying the secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Ali said they were evaluating construction material through regional testing laboratory and third party consultants regularly.

He assured of no compromise would be made on quality and standard of the project.

He said construction of new roads would pave the way for people to transport goods from rural areas to markets in other cities.

Roads projects he reviewed included, Nanik Pur to Ranghay Walla, Watoo Wall Jhal to Chowkian, Bairon Pul to Bati Chowk and Chuk no. 15-8/BR to 19-8/BR.

