Secretary Communications sets a great example of human compassion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, in Machh Balochistan on Friday carried a seriously injured patient to hospital in his vehicle by helping the ambulance.

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood paid rich tribute to Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha.

Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha who is presently present in Balochistan, is personally reviewing all kinds of construction and repair issues, said a press release.

During the surveillance, Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha saw an ambulance in which an injured patient was being taken to the hospital.

The ambulance broke down and Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha immediately took the injured patient to the hospital with the help of his vehicle.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has commanded this compassionate act, while the relatives of the injured patient have also thanked Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and praised him for his compassion.

It should be cleared that the engineers, experts and officials of NHA are working actively to ensure movement of traffic at all times.

The Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha is reviewing all the issues themselves, so that any emergency can be dealt with immediately.

It is worth to mention that the vehicles and other resources of NHA are busy serving the people in the affected areas of Balochistan.

Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha also paid visit to Sukkur-Sibi-Quetta Road today and inspected the restoration work on the affected parts of the road due to rains and floods.

Apart from this, according to the reports received from the North-Zone Region of NHA, rain is continuing on Hasanabdal-Thakot and Manshera-Gittidas Sections, while it is also raining intermittently on the Thakot-Sazin section.

However, thanks to the efforts of the maintenance unit of NHA, the traffic is running normally on all these sections.