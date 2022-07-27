Secretary Communications visits under construction development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Communications and Works South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch visited Bahawalpur today where he reviewed the ongoing development projects of the Highways Department, additional Ring Road and the ongoing development projects of the Judiciary under the Department of Buildings.

Officers of the relevant departments were also with him on this occasion. Secretary Communications and Works South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch went to the spot and reviewed the quality of construction materials used in the development projects.

He strictly instructed the concerned SDO and Superintending Engineer to ensure the quality of work and transparency in development projects.

He said that the relevant officers should go to the field and ensure the monitoring process of the development projects in any case and the development projects should be completed on time and according to high standards. He instructed the concerned SDO and Superintending Engineer to ensure the quality of work.