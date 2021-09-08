Secretary Community Development South Punjab for self-reliance of BWMC

Secretary Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch Tuesday said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) should be made an independent entity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch Tuesday said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) should be made an independent entity.

"We need to develop a policy of self-reliance so that sanitation facilities could be provided to the citizens in a better way," he said in a briefing held in his office regarding Revenue Generation Plan.

Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Rashid, Section Officer Companies Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Imran, Section Officer Taxes Local Government South Punjab Timur on the occasion.

BWMC CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and Chief Financial Officer of the company Muhammad Imran Ashraf were also present in the briefing.

The BWMC CEO while briefing the Secretary Local Government, said that the company has to take a loan from the Punjab government to maintain the cleanliness of the city and it is essential to implement the revenue generation plan for the self-sustainability of the company. He added that funds were needed to purchase new machinery.

He asked the Secretary Local Government to initiate cleanliness services in Yazman by procuring modern machinery and a work plan.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that the company should finalize the revenue generation plan for self-reliance and for paying the debt should be prepared as soon as possible and to be sent to his office.