Secretary Condoles With Family Of Official Killed In Line Of Duty

April 18, 2023

Punjab Secretary of Food Zaman Wattu on Tuesday visited the family of a food department official Muhammad Ibraheem and expressed heartfelt condolences, who died in the line of duty when a bus hit him to death at Ghazi Ghat wheat procurement centre

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Secretary of Food Zaman Wattu on Tuesday visited the family of a food department official Muhammad Ibraheem and expressed heartfelt condolences, who died in the line of duty when a bus hit him to death at Ghazi Ghat wheat procurement centre.

Accompanying deputy commissioner Muzaffargarh Salman Khan Lodhi, ADCR Imran Shams and food department officials, the provincial food secretary offered Fateha for the departed soul and promised that his son would be given a job in the department as per the law and rules.

He also promised all the facilities to the family that are permitted under the Punjab government law for the heirs of the officials who die in the line of duty.

He said the dues of the deceased official would be cleared before Eid ul Fitr.

He directed district food controller Raheel Ashraf to extend maximum cooperation to the family of the deceased official.

