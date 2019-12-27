UrduPoint.com
Secretary Cooperative Visits Jhang

Fri 27th December 2019

Secretary cooperative visits Jhang

Incharge Monitoring Price Control Drive and Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited here on Friday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Incharge Monitoring Price Control Drive and Secretary Cooperative Punjab Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited here on Friday.

He presided over a meeting to review control of prices of eatables in the district. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto briefed about control of prices.

Ahmed Raza Sarwer directed the local administration officers to take immediate action on complaints at Price App.

He directed to ensure availability of essential items at fixed prices. The price controlling magistrates should also improve their performance, he added.

In his briefing, Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was taking strict action against price hike and artificial shortage.

He explained working of price controlling magistrates and visits of markets to control prices.

During the meeting, representatives of traders presented valuable suggestions to control prices of essential commodities.

