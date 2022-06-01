Secretary Culture for joint efforts to promote Sindhi language

Provincial Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Naseem-ul-Ghani Sahito on Tuesday said that development and preservation of Sindhi language was his first priority and joint efforts were needed to promote the regional language

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and Chairman Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Naseem-ul-Ghani Sahito on Tuesday said that development and preservation of Sindhi language was his first priority and joint efforts were needed to promote the regional language.

He expressed these views during a visit to SLA where Secretary SLA Prof. Shabnam Gul gave him a detailed briefing over ongoing schemes of the authority.

Naseem-ul-Ghani Sahito visited various sections of the SLA and lauded the performance of the employees.

SLA Secretary, while briefing Sahito, said that work was underway to set up Language Laboratory, Indus Script and Online library.

Training workshops were being conducted in schools and colleges to ensure proper use of Sindhi language, she added.

Director Publication and Research Amin Mohammad Leghari, Assistant Director Admin Haroon Inayat Abbasi, Anis Kaka and other officers were also present on the occasion.