Secretary Culture Grieves Over Dr Tabassum Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden demise of renowned writer and poet, Dr. Nazir Tabassum.
In a statement on Monday, he said the death of Dr. Nazir Tabassum due to a heart attack in a poetry symposium yesterday, is an irreparable loss to the literary world.
In his condolence message, Dr. Abdul Samad said that the nation will always remember his literary contributions and distinctive style. He was a prominent poet from Peshawar, a distinguished researcher, and an eminent scholar of urdu literature who earned a remarkable position in Urdu poetry and research.
Through his intellectual and literary work, he enriched Urdu literature with invaluable contributions.
He further added that in the past, his poetic insight was always held in high regard at the Directorate of Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and following the organizational reforms, the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also accorded Dr. Nazir Tabassum high protocol and will continue to pay tribute to his services.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Hazara visits injured policemen at AMC, assures full aupport2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Culture grieves over Dr Tabassum demise2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness, Inspects Sensitive Dykes2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam extends condolences to martyrs of army helicopter crashed2 minutes ago
-
DC visits camps in Tandlianwala2 minutes ago
-
Health dept launches Aquatab drive in flood-hit areas12 minutes ago
-
DS inspects relief camp in flood-hit area12 minutes ago
-
Over 200-year-old Jamia Masjid Rajgan discovered in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan,UNICEF Discuss Polio, Health & Education Reforms22 minutes ago
-
HRCP pays tribute to Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed22 minutes ago
-
President SCCI visits camps in Sambrial, Chaprar, Zafarwal32 minutes ago
-
DC inspects flood relief camps32 minutes ago