Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Secretary Culture grieves over Dr Tabassum demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Secretary Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden demise of renowned writer and poet, Dr. Nazir Tabassum.

In a statement on Monday, he said the death of Dr. Nazir Tabassum due to a heart attack in a poetry symposium yesterday, is an irreparable loss to the literary world.

In his condolence message, Dr. Abdul Samad said that the nation will always remember his literary contributions and distinctive style. He was a prominent poet from Peshawar, a distinguished researcher, and an eminent scholar of urdu literature who earned a remarkable position in Urdu poetry and research.

Through his intellectual and literary work, he enriched Urdu literature with invaluable contributions.

He further added that in the past, his poetic insight was always held in high regard at the Directorate of Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and following the organizational reforms, the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also accorded Dr. Nazir Tabassum high protocol and will continue to pay tribute to his services.

