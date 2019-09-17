Secretary Culture reviews arrangements for Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

Sindh Secretary Culture Pervez Ahmed Sehar, Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements for celebration of 276th annual urs of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, to be held in Bhitshah town of district Matiari next month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Secretary Culture Pervez Ahmed Sehar, Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements for celebration of 276th annual urs of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, to be held in Bhitshah town of district Matiari next month.

Presiding over a meeting at Bhitshah Rest House Matiari,the Secretary reviewed at length plans of concerned departments for organizing different events during urs celebrations including literary conference, musical concerts, horse and cattle show, agro-industrial exhibition and Malakhra.

The meeting was attended among others by "Gaddi Nasheen" of Dargah Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Latifi, Pir of Bhitshah Nazan Sain and Director General Culture Manzoor Ahmed Qanasaro.

The meeting also reviewed at length the security, health and sanitation as well as arrangements of water supply and disposal of sewage during the urs celebrations when hundreds of thousand devotees throng Bhitshah town to pay homage to the great mystic poet.