Secretary Culture Reviews Progress Hill Point View Project At Hanna Lake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Secretary of the Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, Sohail-ur-Rehman on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting reviewed the ongoing development and planning for the Hill Point View project at Hanna Lake, Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Secretary of the Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, Sohail-ur-Rehman on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting reviewed the ongoing development and planning for the Hill Point View project at Hanna Lake, Quetta.
The meeting discussed the measures for enhancing the site’s accessibility, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and ensuring the preservation of the natural beauty of Hanna Lake.
The meeting aimed to foster collaboration among the departments involved, promoting a holistic approach to the project’s development.
The participants of the meeting expressed their commitment to improve tourist facilities and infrastructure while maintaining ecological balance to attract tourists in the province.
This initiative would reflects the Balochistan's commitment to boost local tourism and enriching the cultural heritage of the region.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Culture Department, Sohail-ur-Rehman while attended by high officials including, Qadoos A.S from Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, Technical Advisor C&W Department, Mukhtiyar, Chief of Section planning & Development Department Arif Zarkoon and Anjum Bashir, Section Officer (Development) Culture, Tourism and Archives Department to address various challenges and opportunities regarding this significant initiative.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad5 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs5 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal5 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan5 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects15 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections15 minutes ago