Secretary Culture Reviews Progress Hill Point View Project At Hanna Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Secretary of the Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, Sohail-ur-Rehman on Tuesday presided over a high level meeting reviewed the ongoing development and planning for the Hill Point View project at Hanna Lake, Quetta

The meeting discussed the measures for enhancing the site's accessibility, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and ensuring the preservation of the natural beauty of Hanna Lake.

The meeting discussed the measures for enhancing the site’s accessibility, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and ensuring the preservation of the natural beauty of Hanna Lake.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration among the departments involved, promoting a holistic approach to the project’s development.

The participants of the meeting expressed their commitment to improve tourist facilities and infrastructure while maintaining ecological balance to attract tourists in the province.

This initiative would reflects the Balochistan's commitment to boost local tourism and enriching the cultural heritage of the region.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Culture Department, Sohail-ur-Rehman while attended by high officials including, Qadoos A.S from Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, Technical Advisor C&W Department, Mukhtiyar, Chief of Section planning & Development Department Arif Zarkoon and Anjum Bashir, Section Officer (Development) Culture, Tourism and Archives Department to address various challenges and opportunities regarding this significant initiative.

