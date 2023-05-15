Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

Provincial Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdul Aleem Lashari visited the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) here on Monday and inspected various sections of the institution

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdul Aleem Lashari visited the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) here on Monday and inspected various sections of the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary culture said the "Sindhi Language Authority" was a guarantor for the preservation and development of the Sindhi Language.

Lashari said despite a meagre budget the Authority was playing its part in the promotion of the Sindhi Language.

Urdu is our national language but Sindhi is one of the primitive languages of this territory, he said, adding that Sindhi Language has legal as well as constitutional rights to be promoted.

While expressing concern about the burden on employees, the Secretary culture said in future this institute may face financial problems, therefore permanent employment must be stopped to cope with it.

The Chairman SLA Dr Ishaq Samejo briefed the Secretary about the working and financial issues of the Authority.