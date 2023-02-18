Secretary C&W inspects under-construction bypass

Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Punjab Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf inspected the under-construction bypass, here on Saturday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) Punjab Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf inspected the under-construction bypass, here on Saturday.

Work in under way on he project with Rs 6.40 billion.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar briefed the secretary about the project.

The C&W secretary also visited different portions of the project including Aminpur to Samundri Road and gave directions to the road research team about the quality of material, installation of direction boards for diversion of traffic on alternative routes.