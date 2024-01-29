Open Menu

Secretary C&W Reviews Steps Of Departmental Promotion BPS-1-15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Secretary Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Monday presided over a meeting regarding departmental promotion BPS (1-15) in the department

Chief Engineer of the three circles of the province, Roads Additional Secretary of the Department of Communications and Works, Amir Hamza Zehri, Chief Engineer Design, Dr. Sajjad Baloch and senior officials of the Department of C&W were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding promotion cases in the department.

On this occasion, Secretary Communications and Works Kamber Dashti said that getting promotion during the service was very important and mandatory for the employees and it was the first effort of every employee to get promotion in his tenure period.

While giving instructions, he said that all the promotion cases of the department should be speedily completed so that the employees could get their right at the right time.

The Secretary further said that our first effort was to solve all the problems related to promotion in the department which should be resolved on an emergency basis so that no employee suffers any loss in terms of service.

