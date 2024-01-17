- Home
Secretary C&W Says Timely Completion Of Development Projects In Nasirabad, Sibi Our Top Priority
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Provincial Secretary, Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Wednesday said that the improvement of infrastructure and timely completion of development projects in Naseerabad and Sibi divisions was our top priority
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects in the Sibi Zone Road Sector fiscal year 2023-24. The meeting was attended by Engineer Officers of Sibi and Naseerabad Divisions, Chief Engineer Sibi Zone Mir Ahmed Mengal, Chief Engineer Design Dr. Sajjad Baloch and Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Kakar.
The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the progress on the ongoing development projects in Sibi and Naseerabad divisions.
On this occasion, the Secretary said that these two divisions of the province were agriculturally prosperous and fertile areas and the connecting roads of these areas were playing a very important role in timely delivery of agricultural produce to the market.
The development and prosperity of these areas depend on these highways, so try to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible, he mentioned.
He said that all the concerned engineer officers should complete the development projects in their districts even before the scheduled time so that the fruits of these projects are available to the affected areas soon.
The Secretary said that timely completion of the ongoing development projects would have positive impacts on these districts and help in removing the backwardness of these areas. With the improvement of infrastructure, the province will move towards development and with the completion of the projects, a new era of development and prosperity will begin in these districts, the improvement of infrastructure will have a positive impact on the people and the province, he said.
