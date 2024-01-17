Open Menu

Secretary C&W Says Timely Completion Of Development Projects In Nasirabad, Sibi Our Top Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Secretary C&W says timely completion of development projects in Nasirabad, Sibi our top priority

Provincial Secretary, Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Wednesday said that the improvement of infrastructure and timely completion of development projects in Naseerabad and Sibi divisions was our top priority

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Provincial Secretary, Communications and Works (C&W) Kamber Dashti on Wednesday said that the improvement of infrastructure and timely completion of development projects in Naseerabad and Sibi divisions was our top priority.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects in the Sibi Zone Road Sector fiscal year 2023-24. The meeting was attended by Engineer Officers of Sibi and Naseerabad Divisions, Chief Engineer Sibi Zone Mir Ahmed Mengal, Chief Engineer Design Dr. Sajjad Baloch and Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Kakar.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the progress on the ongoing development projects in Sibi and Naseerabad divisions.

On this occasion, the Secretary said that these two divisions of the province were agriculturally prosperous and fertile areas and the connecting roads of these areas were playing a very important role in timely delivery of agricultural produce to the market.

The development and prosperity of these areas depend on these highways, so try to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible, he mentioned.

He said that all the concerned engineer officers should complete the development projects in their districts even before the scheduled time so that the fruits of these projects are available to the affected areas soon.

The Secretary said that timely completion of the ongoing development projects would have positive impacts on these districts and help in removing the backwardness of these areas. With the improvement of infrastructure, the province will move towards development and with the completion of the projects, a new era of development and prosperity will begin in these districts, the improvement of infrastructure will have a positive impact on the people and the province, he said.

Related Topics

Road Progress Sibi Turkish Lira Market All Top

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

29 minutes ago
 QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakista ..

Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme

4 minutes ago
 Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get highe ..

Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield

4 minutes ago
 2 LESCO officials suspended for conniving in power ..

2 LESCO officials suspended for conniving in power theft

1 minute ago
Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet tro ..

Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet trophy

1 minute ago
 FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, ..

FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th

1 minute ago
 PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol c ..

PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case as absolutely `constitutio ..

1 minute ago
 Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank

29 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days

58 minutes ago
 Kuwait forms new govt

Kuwait forms new govt

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan