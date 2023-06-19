Secretary Defence along delegation visits Iran, both sides aim to enhance bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan alongwith Defence delegation visited Islamic Republic of Iran, where both sides agrees to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan alongwith Defence delegation visited Islamic Republic of Iran, where both sides agrees to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Iranian Deputy Defence Minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed best wishes for Pakistan's political and military leadership, a news release said.

The Secretary Defence emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He expressed the hope that bilateral relations would continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect and shared common interests.

During the visit a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Maritime cooperation was also signed between Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Iranian border guards.

The MoU would strengthen relations between PMSA and Iranian border guards.

Both sides aimed to further enhance the collaboration in various areas of common interest including security, joint counter terrorism measures and ensuring regional economic connectivity.