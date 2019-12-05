Secretary demands reduction in Hajj expenditures

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Ahmed Borana Thursday urged (Saudi Authorities) to reduce Hajj expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Ahmed Borana Thursday urged ( Saudi Authorities) to reduce Hajj expenditures.

Holding negotiations with chairmen Naqaba tul Siyaraat and Maktab-ul-Vokala, regarding transportation of luggage of hujjaj , he said the arrival and departure of pilgrims and transportation of their luggage should be made secure and quick.

No compromise could be made on providing facilities to pilgrims.

Talking on the occasion, chairman Naqaba tul Siyaraat lauded Pakistani Hajj arrangements saying that modern busses would be provided to Pakistani pilgrims.

Chairman Maktab ul Vokala said the prompt transportation of pilgrims' luggage would be ensured from airport to their residences.

He vowed for further improving luggage transportation system, said a message received here.