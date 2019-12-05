UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Demands Reduction In Hajj Expenditures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:16 PM

Secretary demands reduction in Hajj expenditures

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Ahmed Borana Thursday urged (Saudi Authorities) to reduce Hajj expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mushtaq Ahmed Borana Thursday urged (Saudi Authorities) to reduce Hajj expenditures.

Holding negotiations with chairmen Naqaba tul Siyaraat and Maktab-ul-Vokala, regarding transportation of luggage of hujjaj , he said the arrival and departure of pilgrims and transportation of their luggage should be made secure and quick.

No compromise could be made on providing facilities to pilgrims.

Talking on the occasion, chairman Naqaba tul Siyaraat lauded Pakistani Hajj arrangements saying that modern busses would be provided to Pakistani pilgrims.

Chairman Maktab ul Vokala said the prompt transportation of pilgrims' luggage would be ensured from airport to their residences.

He vowed for further improving luggage transportation system, said a message received here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi From Airport

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

48 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

1 hour ago

PLWF organizes awareness walk

2 minutes ago

Standing Committee on Petroleum inspects Quetta's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.