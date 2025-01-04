Open Menu

Secretary Department Of Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education, Punjab Azmat Mahmood Visits MCH, PKLI Rawalpindi

Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Punjab Azmat Mahmood on Saturday visited Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and PKLI Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025)

He reviewed the steps taken to timely complete the construction of Mother and Child Hospital, and visited various wards and operation theaters in PKLI Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the secretary met with the patients in PKLI and inquired about the quality of treatment and care being provided in the hospital.

Later, the Health Secretary chaired an important meeting regarding Innotech Solutions. The meeting reviewed steps to improve the Hospital Management Information System. Modern technology-based hospital systems and the digitalization of the government hospital system also come under discussion during the meeting.

Special Secretary Operations, Tariq Mahmood, Additional Secretary Technical, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Additional Secretary Development, Dr. Waheed Asghar and other officers were also accompanying the Health Secretary.

