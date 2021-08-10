UrduPoint.com

Secretary, DG Health KP Pay Surprise Visit To ATH Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and DG Health Niaz Muhammad Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and reviewed the situation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and DG Health Niaz Muhammad Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and reviewed the situation.

In view of the intensified fourth wave of Coronavirus Secretary Health KPK Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and DG Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Niaz Mohammad visited Ayub Teaching Hospital. Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati, Medical Director ATH was also present during the visit and briefed the dignitaries about the Coronavirus situation and issues of the ATH.

They praised the efforts of the management of ATH, doctors, nurses, and all the staff who are currently providing services to the Coronavirus patients day and night as a front line warrior.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Ali Shah while appreciating the services by the ATH administration in the best possible way said that the management of Ayub Teaching Hospital was doing a good job despite financial constraints.

During the visit, secretary and DG health also provided one ambulance, one ABG machine, 30 Bipap machines, 10 states of the art monitors, 50 flow meters, 80 pulse oximeters to meet the shortage of manpower and machinery in Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Medical Director ATH Prof. Dr. Alam Zeb Swati while speaking on the occasion thanked Secretary Health KPK Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and DG Health Niaz Muhammad for providing better equipment and manpower to overcome the shortage and meet the challenges of Coronavirus.

