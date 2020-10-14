Secretary DGC visits hospitals in Matta, Khawazakhela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary District Good Governance (DGC) Swat, Saif Ullah Khan Wednesday visited Khawazakhela and Matta hospitals and acquired briefing about facilities being provided to the patients.

He also visited various sections of hospitals including Outdoor Patient Department and checked availability of medicines.

The DGC said that provision of better healthcare facilities was among topmost priorities of the government, adding that all available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that efforts were underway to ensure good governance in public sector departments besides improving their service delivery.