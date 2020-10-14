UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary DGC Visits Hospitals In Matta, Khawazakhela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Secretary DGC visits hospitals in Matta, Khawazakhela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary District Good Governance (DGC) Swat, Saif Ullah Khan Wednesday visited Khawazakhela and Matta hospitals and acquired briefing about facilities being provided to the patients.

He also visited various sections of hospitals including Outdoor Patient Department and checked availability of medicines.

The DGC said that provision of better healthcare facilities was among topmost priorities of the government, adding that all available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that efforts were underway to ensure good governance in public sector departments besides improving their service delivery.

Related Topics

Swat All Government

Recent Stories

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

14 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

39 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

16 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.